Iowa still in red zone despite decreasing COVID-19 cases, test positivity

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Iowa is seeing a decrease in new cases and test positivity.

But the report shows Iowa is still in the red zone for new cases with 383 new cases per 100,000 people over the last week. That is the 36th highest rate in the country, so in the lowest third of states.

Iowa is also in the red zone for test positivity with a current rate of 14.3 percent. That is 18th highest in the country.

The report states 99 percent of all Iowa counties are still seeing moderate or high levels of community transmission.

The task force says virus rates are going down in Iowa, but remain at high levels.

The report says the current fall-to-winter surge is spreading to every corner of the U.S. with more than 2,000 counties currently in the red zone.

They say this current surge in the U.S. is now in its 9th week, the longest duration of the pandemic.

