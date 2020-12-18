Iowa reports no additional COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,905 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, but had no additional deaths to report Friday.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 264,115 COVID-19 cases and 3,451 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The state’s data shows a total of 208,681 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,488 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total of tests conducted 1,305,950 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 34.7 percent.

Hospitalizations continue to decline in Iowa. As of 10:30 a.m. 701 Iowans are hospitalized with the virus, with 96 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the Iowans hospitalized, 136 are in the ICU and 80 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.