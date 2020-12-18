Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa announced on Friday head football coach Kirk Ferentz tested positive for COVID-19.

The university reports Ferentz is asymptomatic and will remain home until December 27.

Ferentz reportedly tested positive during his regularly scheduled rapid antigen test on Thursday morning. The diagnosis was confirmed by a PCR test.

“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,” said Ferentz. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”

The team has been off all week because of the cancelation of the game with Michigan earlier this week. The game was canceled due to a high number of positive tests in the Michigan football program.

The Hawkeyes will learn its bowl invitation Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Iowa reports additional 97 COVID-19 related deaths
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
The Ottumwa Courier reports that the Iowa Board of Parole has decided to release Michael...
Iowa man convicted of murder as a teen granted parole

Latest News

Six ways to help you navigate the holidays.
6 ways to navigate the holidays
Iowa reports no additional COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Six ways to help you navigate the holidays.
Navigating the holiday break from school
Dr. Fauci: The speed was a reflection of extraordinary scientific advances and did not...
Fauci on vaccine: Speed didn't compromise safety