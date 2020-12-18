Iowa bar owners respond after Gov. Reynolds loosens restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Iowa is easing its COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Customers can now stay late at restaurants and bars if they sit six feet apart and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Restaurant Association says it might be too little too late, but entrepreneurs are grateful for the boost.

“I don’t want to over restrict. I think you have to be careful of doing that as the the governor of the state of Iowa,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “I have to find that balance to protect the life and livelihoods of Iowans.”

Local bars are now able to breathe a little easier after Gov. Reynolds announced easing restrictions on businesses.

“The order that goes in tonight at 12:01 am allows us to be open until 2 am,” Joe Romare, owner of Whiskey River, said.

The previous order issued by the governor mandated bars to close their doors at 10 p.m.

“It gives us a little bit of confidence with extended hours,” Romare said.

And with the holidays right around the corner, owners say this timing couldn’t have been better.

“Everybody’s excited that it sounds like their going to have a New Year’s Eve this year,” Tom Zmolek, President of Historic Court District Association, said. “Most places were worried that, that wasn’t going to happen.”

“I’m looking forward to the holiday season with more people coming into the bar and being busier,” Romare said.

But the hope is this change didn’t come a day too late.

On Court Avenue, bars are now preparing for holiday crowds, but some are coming to terms that they maybe starting the new year off with closed doors.

“The bar and restaurant industry is really hurting right now,” Zmolek said. “And I feel like we’re going to have a lot of closures, permanent closures, happening after the first of the year.”

Gov. Reynolds says she could change course again if COVID-19 case numbers get too high.

