Advertisement

Iowa bar owners respond after Gov. Reynolds loosens restrictions

Iowa easing health restrictions, but it may be too late for some businesses
By CNN
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Iowa is easing its COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Customers can now stay late at restaurants and bars if they sit six feet apart and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

A spokesperson for the Iowa Restaurant Association says it might be too little too late, but entrepreneurs are grateful for the boost.

“I don’t want to over restrict. I think you have to be careful of doing that as the the governor of the state of Iowa,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “I have to find that balance to protect the life and livelihoods of Iowans.”

Local bars are now able to breathe a little easier after Gov. Reynolds announced easing restrictions on businesses.

“The order that goes in tonight at 12:01 am allows us to be open until 2 am,” Joe Romare, owner of Whiskey River, said.

The previous order issued by the governor mandated bars to close their doors at 10 p.m.

“It gives us a little bit of confidence with extended hours,” Romare said.

And with the holidays right around the corner, owners say this timing couldn’t have been better.

“Everybody’s excited that it sounds like their going to have a New Year’s Eve this year,” Tom Zmolek, President of Historic Court District Association, said. “Most places were worried that, that wasn’t going to happen.”

“I’m looking forward to the holiday season with more people coming into the bar and being busier,” Romare said.

But the hope is this change didn’t come a day too late.

On Court Avenue, bars are now preparing for holiday crowds, but some are coming to terms that they maybe starting the new year off with closed doors.

“The bar and restaurant industry is really hurting right now,” Zmolek said. “And I feel like we’re going to have a lot of closures, permanent closures, happening after the first of the year.”

Gov. Reynolds says she could change course again if COVID-19 case numbers get too high.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Iowa reports additional 97 COVID-19 related deaths
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
The Ottumwa Courier reports that the Iowa Board of Parole has decided to release Michael...
Iowa man convicted of murder as a teen granted parole

Latest News

Iowa still in red zone despite decreasing COVID-19 cases, test positivity
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
US experts debate: Who should be next in line for vaccine?
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
Winter travel raises more fears of viral spread
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week