Advertisement

Iowa Auditor: Governor could use state savings for virus aid

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid Home Health Services program during a news conference at the Iowa Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Standing behind him are Deputy Auditor Annette Campbell, left, and Senior Auditor Melissa Finestead. Sand criticized the Iowa Department of Human Services for providing data he claimed was so flawed he couldn't test it.(David Pitt | AP Photo/David Pitt)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is sharply criticizing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for not calling the Legislature into an emergency session to approve spending to help people suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sand, a Democrat, in his annual budget review says Iowa will lose bars, restaurants and possibly hospitals due to economic hardship. He says Reynolds, a Republican, could have called the GOP-run legislature to spend some of the $1 billion the state has accumulated to help.

A Reynolds spokesman says Iowa is ranked as the most fiscally responsible and resilient state in the country.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
Sign at Tyson Foods' Waterloo plant.
Seven Tyson employees fired after wagering investigation
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city

Latest News

Tiffin couple Ben and Kristy Good surprise Coralville waitress Chelsea Vargas with a $500 tip...
Tiffin couple surprise Coralville server with $500 tip
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season
Downtown Iowa City testing ‘warming huts’ as winter outdoor seating
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season
File photo
Bankers say economy is improving in rural parts of 10 states
A customer at a post office in Cedar Rapids
Post offices getting busier as Christmas approaches