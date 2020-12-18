Iowa’s initial vaccine supply dropping 20%

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health says Iowa’s initial shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine will drop by nearly 20%. The state says it will receive 138,300 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of this year. Previously, the state said Iowa would receive 172,000.

There seemed to be confusion about the decrease at the federal level. The Iowa Department of Public Health wrote in its Wednesday news release that this decrease came after the “federal government notified” the state. But when KCRG-TV9 contacted the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a spokesperson said IDHP was “incorrect”. The difference might be in reference to the numbers used.

The IDPH warned in its Wednesday news release that the decrease could be as much as 30%. While the overall decrease is actually 19.59%, the Pfizer vaccines supply to Iowa is dropping 31.58%. Moderna’s is decreasing 4.8%. But Moderna’s vaccine isn’t ready for shipment yet as the FDA hasn’t authorized the vaccine yet.

The Advisory Council on Immunization Practices will meet within the next 48 hours to determine how these 33,700 fewer does will impact who gets the vaccine and when. The group has already recommended that health care workers and nursing home residents get priority. IDPS said Thursday it’s “committed” to starting inoculations at long-term care facilities the week of December 28.

