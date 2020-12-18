Goodwill of the Heartland receives $10,000,000 from MacKenzie Scott

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Goodwill of the Heartland announced on Friday it has received a donation of $10,000,000 from writer, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Goodwill of the Heartland said it’s the largest single gift it has received in its 55-year history.

It comes as part of a gift presented to 384 organizations across the country as unemployment remains high.

Goodwill of the Heartland said the money will be used to help those in need, including people of color, low-wage workers, workers with low educational attainment, people with disabilities, veterans and people impacted by the criminal justice system, among others.

“We are humbled, honored and extremely grateful for MacKenzie Scott’s transformative contribution, which will address the growing need for skills training for job seekers and help them move onto sustainable career paths,” Pat Airy, President and CEO of Goodwill of the Heartland, said. “It is validation of the important work that we do at this critical time when thousands of individuals in the communities that we serve are struggling to find jobs.”

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gave $4.1 billion over the last four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced in 2019.

