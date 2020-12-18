Advertisement

Goodwill of the Heartland receives $10,000,000 from MacKenzie Scott

Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Goodwill of the Heartland announced on Friday it has received a donation of $10,000,000 from writer, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Goodwill of the Heartland said it’s the largest single gift it has received in its 55-year history.

It comes as part of a gift presented to 384 organizations across the country as unemployment remains high.

Goodwill of the Heartland said the money will be used to help those in need, including people of color, low-wage workers, workers with low educational attainment, people with disabilities, veterans and people impacted by the criminal justice system, among others.

“We are humbled, honored and extremely grateful for MacKenzie Scott’s transformative contribution, which will address the growing need for skills training for job seekers and help them move onto sustainable career paths,” Pat Airy, President and CEO of Goodwill of the Heartland, said. “It is validation of the important work that we do at this critical time when thousands of individuals in the communities that we serve are struggling to find jobs.”

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gave $4.1 billion over the last four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced in 2019.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Iowa reports additional 97 COVID-19 related deaths
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
The Ottumwa Courier reports that the Iowa Board of Parole has decided to release Michael...
Iowa man convicted of murder as a teen granted parole

Latest News

Iowa reports no additional COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decrease
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19
Dubuque police are continuing to investigate a hit and run incident that occurred on December 4.
Dubuque police looking for hit and run suspect
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Iowa remains steady in November