Dubuque to unveil new buses in 2021

(KCRG)
By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is previewing a new type of bus that will hit the streets with it’s Jule transit service in 2021.

The Gillig buses will replace aging models of buses and include a few new features. The city says the biggest enhancement is a ramp to make it easier for people with mobility issues to get on and off the bus. THe current buses use a wheelchair lift that can be slow to operate.

The Gillig buses also run quieter engines than the current fleet. The city also noted a rear entrance that will make it easier to social distance with the driver as riders get on and off.

The four new buses cost nearly $400,000 but federal grants covered all but about $60,000 of that total. The city says the new buses will be in service soon.

