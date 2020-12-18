Advertisement

Dubuque to take over Asbury summer rec programs

(KCRG)
By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is set to take over Asbury’s summer rec programs starting in 2021.

The Dubuque City Council is set to approve a Memorandum of Understanding at its Monday meeting that would combine Asbury’s summer rec leagues into Dubuque’s. Asbury would pay Dubuque a $7,500 annual fee for the services.

A staff memo says Asbury identified the idea as a possible cost-savings when its former director left. It initially hoped to start that process this past summer but the Pandemic made that impossible.

Dubuque staff say adding an Asbury location could open up more opportunities for people in both communities to take part in rec programs.

Initially, Dubuque says it will offer identical programming to what Asbury provided in 2019.

