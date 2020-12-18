Dubuque hospitals administer first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A historic day for Unity Point-Health Finley Hospital: Thursday marked the much awaited arrival of the first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Jan Pacholkee, a registered nurse, was one of the first in line. She felt it was her duty to get vaccinated.

“I just think it is what we need to do to fight this pandemic,” she said. “It is our hope to end this and so I wanted to do it.”

Doctor Braden Powers has been on the frontlines of the pandemic: he works as a pulmonary critical care physician and is the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) director at Finley Hospital.

For him, getting the vaccine was a no-brainer.

“I believe in the science,” he said. “As a physician, I think the science is there to support that this is safe, it is effective and I think this is our best shot of getting ourselves out of this pandemic.”

Finley Hospital president Chad Wolbers said they were not expecting the vaccine to come in today at all.

“We actually rescheduled everybody for next week and then this morning we found out that the vaccine was at the dock at about 8:25,” he explained.

But even with such short notice, he said the atmosphere in the room was like no other.

“It has been incredible: jubilation, excitement, hope, the idea that we are at the beginning of the end,” he recalled. “And, personally, I found it to be quite an emotional morning myself.”

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center also began its vaccination process Thursday.

“This is certainly a momentous day, and one that we have been eagerly anticipating,” said Kay Takes, president of MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region.

Takes, however, said it is still important for people to follow safety and social distancing guidelines while the vaccine becomes widely available.

