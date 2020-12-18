Advertisement

Dubuque City Council approves sale of former Flexsteel facility to Simmons

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council approved the sale of the former Flexsteel manufacturing facility on the city’s west side to Simmons Pet Food, Inc. on Thursday night.

The vote passed 7-0.

Simmons will apply for tax credits of $3 million from the state, along with tax refunds, money for job training and an $800,000 forgivable loan.

The City will also sell eight acres of city-owned land to Simmons for parking and more warehouse space.

Simmons is planning to add 138 full-time jobs by the end of 2021, and more jobs through 2023 for a total of 271 positions.

Simmons is also asking to change the name of the road to change from “Flexsteel Way” to “Simmons Way.”

