Des Moines man charged after traffic accident kills woman

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines man is charged with vehicular homicide after a crash killed a woman and injured her husband.

Des Moines police say witnesses told them 67-year-old Bertoldo Zuniga was driving erratically and speeding before the crash Thursday involving four vehicles.

A woman in one vehicle, 71-year-old Linda Vander Hart, died of her injuries and her husband was seriously hurt.

Investigators say Zuniga was driving drunk when he didn’t slow down and hit three vehicles at a light.

Zuniga is facing four charges, including vehicular homicide by OWI, and several traffic violations.

Bertoldo Zuniga, 67, is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide by OWI, and several traffic violations, after Des Moines Police say he killed 71-year-old Linda Vander Hart in a car accident on Thursday, December 17, 2020.(Polk County Jail)

