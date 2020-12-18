Des Moines man charged after traffic accident kills woman
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines man is charged with vehicular homicide after a crash killed a woman and injured her husband.
Des Moines police say witnesses told them 67-year-old Bertoldo Zuniga was driving erratically and speeding before the crash Thursday involving four vehicles.
A woman in one vehicle, 71-year-old Linda Vander Hart, died of her injuries and her husband was seriously hurt.
Investigators say Zuniga was driving drunk when he didn’t slow down and hit three vehicles at a light.
Zuniga is facing four charges, including vehicular homicide by OWI, and several traffic violations.
