British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - British actor Ian McKellen has received the COVID-19 vaccine in England.
The 81-year-old said in a tweet he feels “very lucky” and “euphoric” after receiving his first dose on Wednesday.
He added he “would have no hesitation recommending the vaccine to anyone.”
Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first western nation to authorize a covid-19 vaccine, after regulators granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 80, health care workers and nursing home residents.
