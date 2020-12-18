Advertisement

Altoona man dies in three vehicle crash Thursday afternoon

(WCTV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Altoona man has died after a crash involving three vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. when a vehicle driven by 46-year-old James Bartels failed to stop for traffic congestion.

In a crash report, officials said two vehicles were slowing down to stop as traffic was becoming congested near mile marker 140 of Interstate 80 in Polk County.

That’s when Bartels’ vehicle collided with a vehicle, pushing it into another vehicle. Officials said Bartels was not wearing a seatbelt and died of his injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a 65-year-old man from Waterloo. Officials did not report whether he was injured in the crash, nor did they report injuries for the Ankeny man in the third vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
(Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Iowa reports additional 97 COVID-19 related deaths
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
The Ottumwa Courier reports that the Iowa Board of Parole has decided to release Michael...
Iowa man convicted of murder as a teen granted parole

Latest News

A sign at the post office in northeast Cedar Rapids displays 2020 holiday shipping deadlines.
Holiday mail deadlines arrive as USPS reports ‘historic record’ of shipments during peak season
Tiffin couple Ben and Kristy Good surprise Coralville waitress Chelsea Vargas with a $500 tip...
Tiffin couple surprise Coralville server with $500 tip
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season
Downtown Iowa City testing ‘warming huts’ as winter outdoor seating
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season
Iowa City Downtown District tests 'warming huts' as outdoor seating for winter season