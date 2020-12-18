Altoona man dies in three vehicle crash Thursday afternoon

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Altoona man has died after a crash involving three vehicles on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. when a vehicle driven by 46-year-old James Bartels failed to stop for traffic congestion.

In a crash report, officials said two vehicles were slowing down to stop as traffic was becoming congested near mile marker 140 of Interstate 80 in Polk County.

That’s when Bartels’ vehicle collided with a vehicle, pushing it into another vehicle. Officials said Bartels was not wearing a seatbelt and died of his injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a 65-year-old man from Waterloo. Officials did not report whether he was injured in the crash, nor did they report injuries for the Ankeny man in the third vehicle.

