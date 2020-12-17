Unemployment claims, continuing unemployment claims decrease in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 6,949 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between December 6 and December 12.

That’s a decrease of 3,163 from the previous week’s adjusted numbers.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 38,748, a decrease of 3,634 from the previous reporting period.

IWD said nearly 58.3 percent of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19-related.

IWD said seasonal layoffs in construction agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing typically drive an increase in unemployment claims from November through February.

Construction, manufacturing and independent contractors were the industries with the most unemployment claims last week.

For more on this week’s data, click here.

