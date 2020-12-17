Advertisement

Iowa hospitals to lose $433 million in 2020 because of pandemic, study says

Hospitals have put visitation restrictions on patients until further notice in Dubuque, Iowa,...
Hospitals have put visitation restrictions on patients until further notice in Dubuque, Iowa, on March 3rd, 2020. (Maggie Wedlake, KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hospital Association says the financial impact of COVID-19 on Iowa hospitals is projected to be $433 million loss.

According to a statement from the IHA, an updated report recently released also shows that half of Iowa hospitals were operating at a financial loss at the end of October.

The study, conducted by accounting and consulting firm CliftonLarsonAllen , is an updated analysis that was completed in May. The latest report includes information from the Iowa Hospital Association’s most-recent Databank survey of Iowa hospitals and an analysis of the pandemic’s costs to the state’s hospitals from March through October.

The estimated total cost of COVID-19 to Iowa hospitals from March through December is $1.25 billion. This is offset by provider relief funds, netting the estimated $433 million loss.

This projection does not include other federal funding sources, such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and state funding.

The report also highlighted other key Iowa hospital data trends from March to October:

  • 11% decline in outpatient visits.
  • 17% decline in inpatient discharges.
  • 22% decline in ambulatory surgeries.
  • 24% decline in inpatient surgeries.
  • 26% increase in expenses per discharge.
  • 29% decline in operating margin (with federal support, the average operating margin for Iowa hospitals is 2%).
  • 8.3% increase in the average length of stay for acute care patients.

“The report underscores the immense financial strain Iowa hospitals and health systems are facing because of COVID-19,” said Iowa Hospital Association President and CEO Kirk Norris in a statement. “We also must remember that many Iowa hospitals were experiencing severe financial issues before COVID-19. A new rural emergency hospital model is needed for hospitals to survive beyond the pandemic.”

The report also notes that uncertainty surrounding the amount of provider-relief funds at risk of being returned to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is also exasperating the situation.

”As challenging as this year has been, 2021 may prove to be devastating for many Iowa hospitals if a significant amount of relief funding must be repaid,” Norris said. “Action by Congress and Iowa’s State Legislature is needed urgently to support the immediate and long-term viability of Iowa’s hospitals and health systems.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000 on Wednesday, 14 more deaths reported

Latest News

Smaller, rural hospitals are waiting for the FDA to approve the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine since...
Small, rural hospitals relying on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, right, stands alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky.,...
Ernst asking Department of Veteran Affairs to extend freeze on medical bill payments
CRST International helps distribute COVID-19 vaccine
CRST International helping to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to move locations