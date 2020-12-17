Small, rural hospitals relying on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The FDA is set to approve a second COVID-19 vaccine as soon as tomorrow.

”If things go as planned, we could start seeing Moderna in the state on Monday,” Governor Kim Reynolds said in a press conference on Wednesday. “However, I want to caution that we are in the early stages.”

Health leaders say patience is key, especially with limited supply.

They are hopeful, though, that an additional vaccine from Moderna will offer more options and availability.

Smaller, rural hospitals, like Regional Medical Center in Manchester, are waiting for that Moderna vaccine, particularly because many of those do not have the extra-cold freezer availability needed for the Pfizer vaccine.

”It does not require that ultra cold storage in its smaller doses, and so that will really benefit some of our rural areas and our ability to disseminate some of our long-term care facilities,” Governor Reynolds said. “So that really brings an additional advantage for us to distribute this to all four corners of the state.”

If authorized, these smaller hospitals could be receiving the first shipments next week.

Dubuque is also still waiting for those first doses of the vaccine.

Mary Rose Corridan with the Incident Management Team said they were supposed to receive them Monday or Tuesday, but will now not receive them until either later this week or early next week.

”I think after the first couple weeks we will get into the groove and know when to expect vaccines,” she said. “We are going to get 24 hours notice when those vaccines start arriving and so we can get everybody prepped and ready.”

