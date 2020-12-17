Advertisement

Small, rural hospitals relying on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The FDA is set to approve a second COVID-19 vaccine as soon as tomorrow.

”If things go as planned, we could start seeing Moderna in the state on Monday,” Governor Kim Reynolds said in a press conference on Wednesday. “However, I want to caution that we are in the early stages.”

Health leaders say patience is key, especially with limited supply.

They are hopeful, though, that an additional vaccine from Moderna will offer more options and availability.

Smaller, rural hospitals, like Regional Medical Center in Manchester, are waiting for that Moderna vaccine, particularly because many of those do not have the extra-cold freezer availability needed for the Pfizer vaccine.

”It does not require that ultra cold storage in its smaller doses, and so that will really benefit some of our rural areas and our ability to disseminate some of our long-term care facilities,” Governor Reynolds said. “So that really brings an additional advantage for us to distribute this to all four corners of the state.”

If authorized, these smaller hospitals could be receiving the first shipments next week.

Dubuque is also still waiting for those first doses of the vaccine.

Mary Rose Corridan with the Incident Management Team said they were supposed to receive them Monday or Tuesday, but will now not receive them until either later this week or early next week.

”I think after the first couple weeks we will get into the groove and know when to expect vaccines,” she said. “We are going to get 24 hours notice when those vaccines start arriving and so we can get everybody prepped and ready.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000 on Wednesday, 14 more deaths reported

Latest News

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, right, stands alongside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky.,...
Ernst asking Department of Veteran Affairs to extend freeze on medical bill payments
CRST International helps distribute COVID-19 vaccine
CRST International helping to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to relocate to a different city
Derecho forces Marion business owner to move locations