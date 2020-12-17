Operation Quickfind: Gentile Kahungu

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Gentile Kahungu.

He is described as a Black male, 5′3 tall, 130 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

He as last seen at home on Monday, December 14, 2020. Police say his parents have not been able to contact him and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion Police Dispatch at 319-377-1511.

The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Gentile Kahungu (pictured on the right).

