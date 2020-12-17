Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Gentile Kahungu

The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Gentile...
The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Gentile Kahungu (pictured on the right). He was last seen on Monday, December 14, 2020.(Marion Police Department)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Gentile Kahungu.

He is described as a Black male, 5′3 tall, 130 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

He as last seen at home on Monday, December 14, 2020. Police say his parents have not been able to contact him and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marion Police Dispatch at 319-377-1511.

The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Gentile...
The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind alert for 14-year-old Gentile Kahungu (pictured on the right). He was last seen on Monday, December 14, 2020.(Marion Police Department)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
Sign at Tyson Foods' Waterloo plant.
Seven Tyson employees fired after wagering investigation
COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000 on Wednesday, 14 more deaths reported

Latest News

The annual Iowa Land Value survey says on average farmland saw an increase of 1.7 percent.
Survey: Iowa farmland values rise 1.7 percent
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
Iowa Attorney General joins multistate lawsuit against Google
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
Debunked COVID-19 myths survive online, despite facts
The number of unemployed Iowans is going down after an increase the week before.
The number of unemployed Iowans decreased last week