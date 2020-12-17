Advertisement

Mostly cloudy & windy end to the week

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue this evening and throughout the overnight hours. Some communities are seeing some hazy skies due to low cloud cover and patchy fog may be possible overnight through tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will fall into the low 20s tonight and then rise quickly through the day on Friday, thanks to a south wind. That wind could get gusty at times, with gusts up to 30mph. Our next chance of precipitation comes Friday night and into Saturday morning. This could bring the chance of light rain or light snow showers/flurries but is not expected to be impactful across our area.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s, low 40s Friday before falling back into the upper 20s on Saturday. Temperatures rise back into the 30s and 40s Sunday through the middle of next week.

