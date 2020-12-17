Advertisement

Man shot by Des Moines police gets time served for assault

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man shot by Des Moines police has been sentenced to time served for assaulting two officers during the scuffle in which he was wounded.

The Des Moines Register reports that Ryan Mathews was sentenced Wednesday after entering an Alford plea. Through the plea, he maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had strong evidence.

Prosecutors also dropped a harassment charge related to the dispute that brought officers to his apartment on Jan. 31.

Court documents say Mathews charged one of the responding officers with a stick.

Another officer then deployed a stun gun, hitting Mathews, but he “forcibly grabbed” her. In the ensuing struggle, Mathews was shot in the arm and torso.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000 on Wednesday, 14 more deaths reported

Latest News

An Iowa farm field (KCRG File Photo)
Iowa average farmland value increases 1.7% in past year
Gas leak
Chief sues Iowa police academy over toxic gas leak in 2018
File photo
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in water pollution case
Tyson in Waterloo fires seven over wagering investigation
Tyson in Waterloo fires seven over wagering investigation