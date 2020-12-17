Man shot by Des Moines police gets time served for assault

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man shot by Des Moines police has been sentenced to time served for assaulting two officers during the scuffle in which he was wounded.

The Des Moines Register reports that Ryan Mathews was sentenced Wednesday after entering an Alford plea. Through the plea, he maintained his innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had strong evidence.

Prosecutors also dropped a harassment charge related to the dispute that brought officers to his apartment on Jan. 31.

Court documents say Mathews charged one of the responding officers with a stick.

Another officer then deployed a stun gun, hitting Mathews, but he “forcibly grabbed” her. In the ensuing struggle, Mathews was shot in the arm and torso.

