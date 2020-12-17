Look for increasing clouds, light fog for your Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A warm front is approaching our area today, but you’d never know it looking at the temperatures. This warm front continues to look like it’ll produce plenty of clouds today and possibly some fog this morning. Given temperatures below freezing, frosty bridge decks may occur as the fog and cloud layer moves over the area and will be something to watch for the morning drive. These clouds are likely to hold on right through tonight, then a stronger south wind should help thin them out somewhat tomorrow. We still expect highs well into the 30s tomorrow ahead of our next system which continues to look like a low or no impact situation for Friday night. This system is still starved of any good moisture, though a flurry or light shower could still feasibly occur later Friday night into Saturday morning. Plan on generally quiet weather the rest of the weekend.

