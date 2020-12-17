Iowa reports additional 97 COVID-19 related deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 97 Iowans have died of COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 3,451 COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state’s data lists COVID-19 being the underlying cause of 3,169 of the deaths, and that COVID-19 was a contributing factor for 282 of the deaths.

Over the last 24 hours the state reported an additional 1,974 Iowans have tested positive for the virus. That makes the total number of Iowans who have tested positive for the virus 262,210 since the pandemic began.

A total of 204,840 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,833 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total of tests conducted 1,300,462 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 33.8 percent.

There are currently a total of 746 Iowans hospitalized with the virus. That number is down from the 776 Iowans reported to be hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday.

The state reported 95 new hospital admissions over the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 146 are in the ICU and 87 are on ventilators.

Gov. Reynolds announced adjustments to the disaster emergency proclamation on Wednesday that allows bars and restaurants to return to normal operating hours, among other changes. The updated proclamation went into effect as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

