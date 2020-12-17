Advertisement

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.
Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.(Source: WFTS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
The Celebration Farm, Iowa City.
Wedding venue sticks to no refund policy despite pandemic
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
Sign at Tyson Foods' Waterloo plant.
Seven Tyson employees fired after wagering investigation
COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000 on Wednesday, 14 more deaths reported

Latest News

The occupants of an Evansdale home that caught fire just after midnight on Thursday, December...
Fire crews rescue occupants in late night Evansdale housefire
The occupants of an Evansdale home that caught fire just after midnight on Thursday, December...
Crews rescue occupants in Evansdale housefire
The Coca-Cola Co. says it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part...
Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US cybersecurity agency warns of ‘grave’ threat from hack
In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair,...
AP source: Biden to pick Rep. Haaland as interior secretary