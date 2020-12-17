Advertisement

Fire crews rescue occupants in late night Evansdale housefire

The occupants of an Evansdale home that caught fire just after midnight on Thursday, December...
The occupants of an Evansdale home that caught fire just after midnight on Thursday, December 17, 2020 all walked away uninjured after crews came to the rescue.(Evansdale Fire Department)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - The occupants of an Evansdale house that caught fire just after midnight on Thursday walked away unharmed after fire crews came to their rescue.

According to a Facebook post by the Evansdale Fire Department, at approximately 12:31 A.M., crews were called to a house on the 100 block of Thomas Avenue in Evansdale for structure fire reported by a passerby.

Authorities say nearby Evansdale Police officers could see flames from the fire from two blocks away.

When rescue crews arrived, they found an adult, one child and four dogs. All were unharmed after being rescued from inside the home.

Crews say the fire spread throughout the roof and attic of the house. They were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries reported.

The house is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

