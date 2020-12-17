Advertisement

Federal Government says Iowa will not get the volume of vaccine initially expected

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Federal Government has notified the Iowa Department of Public Health that the State of Iowa (as well as other states) will not receive the volume of COVID-19 vaccine that was initially anticipated.

According to a statement on the matter released by the IDPH on Wednesday, Iowa’s allocation may be reduced by as much as 30%.

But the State says they are working to gain confirmation and additional details from their federal partners and expects to adjust their planning.

The IDPH says they will provide updates as soon as they are able to confirm additional information.

