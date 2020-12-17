Advertisement

Ex-credit union manager pleads not guilty to embezzlement

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state's decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENISON, Iowa (AP) — The former manager of a northwest Iowa credit union has pleaded not guilty in a nearly $1.5 million embezzlement scheme.

Janine Keim is charged with embezzlement and making false statements. She entered her plea Wednesday in federal court in Sioux City.

Prosecutors say Keim and at least one other employee at Consumers Credit Union in Denison embezzled $1.48 million between May 2012 and March 2018.

She also allegedly filed false reports to conceal the missing money.

The business is now called Cobalt Credit Union. The credit union’s former head teller, Brenda Jensen, of Denison, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in October to embezzlement.

