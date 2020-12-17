Ernst asking Department of Veteran Affairs to extend freeze on medical bill payments

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to extend its freeze on veterans’ medical bill payments through July 2021.

Ernst says she’s making this request after hearing directly from Iowa veterans facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ernst is also urging the VA to proactively notify veterans of payment plan options or any other assistance that may be available to them, as well as ensure their call centers are fully staffed and operational.

Because of the pandemic, in April 2020, the VA made the decision to place veterans’ monthly co-pay patient statements on hold through December 2020 . In January 2021, veterans will start receiving statements again and they could include the total amount of co-pay charges for medical care and prescriptions received during the 8-month hold period, as well as unpaid co-pay charges for medical care and prescriptions received before April 2020.

According to a statement from Ernst’s office, Iowa veterans recently contacted Senator Ernst’s office explaining that given the pandemic they are still simply not prepared to pay the accumulated charge.

The statement also says that veterans have explained to Ernst that they have not received information from the VA regarding what options may be available to those who are experiencing continued financial hardship.

“Many of our Iowa veterans have experienced serious financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ernst in a statement. “While the VA has acted to help relieve some of those financial burdens, it’s critical we extend this relief and that our veterans are notified about the resources and medical bill payment plan options available to them. Our veterans sacrificed to defend our nation and our freedom, and it’s vital that we make sure they get the support they need during these difficult times.”

