Dubuque City Council to hold special session over new pet food plant
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday regarding the new pet food plant.
Simmons Pet Food will take over the now-vacant Flexsteel building.
The company is proposing to spend $80-million dollars and to create 271-jobs over three years.
The special session is a public hearing. Click here for more information.
It starts at 5 this afternoon.
