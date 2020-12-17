Dubuque City Council to hold special session over new pet food plant

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday regarding the new pet food plant.

Simmons Pet Food will take over the now-vacant Flexsteel building.

The company is proposing to spend $80-million dollars and to create 271-jobs over three years.

The special session is a public hearing. Click here for more information.

It starts at 5 this afternoon.

