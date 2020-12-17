Advertisement

Debunked COVID-19 myths survive online, despite facts

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish...
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, in the Queens borough of New York. From speculation that the coronavirus was created in a lab to a number of hoax cures, an overwhelming amount of false information about COVID-19 has followed the virus as it circled the globe over the past year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool, File)(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — An overwhelming amount of false information about COVID-19 followed the coronavirus as it circled the globe over the past year.

Public health officials, fact checkers and doctors tried to quash hundreds of rumors, including speculation that the virus was created in a lab and hoax cures.

But with the U.S., England and Canada now administering vaccines to millions of people, many falsehoods are seeing a resurgence online.

Experts fear this could contribute to hesitancy over taking the vaccine.

A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted earlier this month showed that only half of Americans said they were willing to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

