Waterloo hospitals to receive COVID vaccine in coming days

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hawk County is allocating 2,350 COVID-19 vaccines to the three major health care providers in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital, Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center and Peoples Community Health Clinic will all be receiving vaccines for workers with the most exposure to COVID-19.

The announcement was made at Wednesday’s County Board of Health meeting. The number of vaccines given to each health care system is unknown at this time, but they the distribution was described as equitable.

Allen hospital said if it receives fewer doses than the number of staff, it will use age to decide who gets the vaccine first.

According to Joshua Pikora, disease surveillance and investigation manager, the first batch of vaccines will cover 30% of the county’s health care workers. Pikora said the Iowa Department of Public Health used the threshold to determine how many vaccines it would give to each county.

Black Hawk County Health Department does not currently have the vaccines. The IDPH gets the vaccines from federal officials, and then IDPH gives the vaccines to local health departments.

