Tanager Place receives grant for new van

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Variety – the Children’s Charity has given a grant to Tanager Place for the purchase of a new van.

Tanager Place, a nonprofit that provides mental and behavioral health services to children and families, said the new vehicle will allow them to continue providing daily transportation services to clients.

The grant will fund the replacement of an old van that was no longer safe to use.

The nonprofit said its inpatient clients regularly attend off-campus appointments and activities in the community, and the new van will help them to continue offering transportation.

