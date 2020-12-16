Solon defends home court with sweep over Marion

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon Spartans boys and girls basketball teams defeated the Marion Indians on Tuesday night in games that were broadcast on KCRG 9.3.

In the girls game, the Spartans pulled away late to win 55-43, improving their record to 4-2. With the loss, the Indians drop to 1-2.

In the boys game, the Spartans held off the Indians in a much closer game with a final score of 49-48. With the win, Solon improves to 3-1 while Marion falls to 3-1.

