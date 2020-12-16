Advertisement

Solon defends home court with sweep over Marion

Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon Spartans boys and girls basketball teams defeated the Marion Indians on Tuesday night in games that were broadcast on KCRG 9.3.

In the girls game, the Spartans pulled away late to win 55-43, improving their record to 4-2. With the loss, the Indians drop to 1-2.

In the boys game, the Spartans held off the Indians in a much closer game with a final score of 49-48. With the win, Solon improves to 3-1 while Marion falls to 3-1.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
1,338 more cases, 68 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday
Iowa Insurance Division
Garnavillo, Iowa insurance agent has license revoked over fraudulent, dishonest practices

Latest News

Solon sweeps Marion
Solon sweeps Marion
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw (2) reacts after making a catch for a first down during the...
Cyclones, ranked #6, edge closer to college football playoff spot
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Ohio State postpones matchup with Iowa women due to COVID-19
Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) blocks a shot by Northern Illinois guard Anthony Crump (50)...
No. 3 Iowa’s date with No. 1 Gonzaga headlines Top 25 slate