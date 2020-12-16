Seven Tyson employees fired after wagering investigation

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Seven plant managers at the Tyson Foods pork plant in Waterloo have been fired following an investigation into wagering on how many cases of COVID-19 would appear in the plant.

The wagering allegations were made in a lawsuit filed by family members of three employees who died from COVID-19 earlier this year.

An amendment to the lawsuit claimed managers at the plant would make bets on how many employees would test positive for the virus.

In total, five employees of the plant have died from the virus and more than 1,000 tested positive.

Tyson released a statement on Wednesday saying the investigation into the wagering allegations has been completed and seven plant management employees have been terminated.

“We value our people and expect everyone on the team, especially our leaders, to operate with integrity and care in everything we do,” said Tyson Foods President & CEO Dean Banks in a written statement. “The behaviors exhibited by these individuals do not represent the Tyson core values, which is why we took immediate and appropriate action to get to the truth. Now that the investigation has concluded, we are taking action based on the findings.”

Banks, and others within Tyson, traveled to Waterloo in November and again on Wednesday to meet with employees at the plant.

A second amendment to the lawsuit claims members of management lied to interpreters about the impact of COVID-19 at the plant. Tyson has not released any details on an investigation into that claim.

