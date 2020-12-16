Advertisement

Salvation Army seeing less volunteers and donations

By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign leaders says they’re low on donations and volunteers this holiday season.

In Cedar Rapids, the campaign funds more than half of the Salvation Army’s annual budget. With people shopping online more because of the pandemic, the kettles are seeing less foot traffic...and less change. Right now, Captain Shawn DeBarr says the fundraiser is behind by $60,000 compared to where it was last year. “Today, we have almost no bell ringers out at those red kettles. And when those kettles are empty, not stood by volunteers, it means there are no funds coming in for us to serve the more than 42,000 acts of service we performed last calendar year,” says DeBarr.

Because of COVID-19, the campaign is also relying on it’s virtual red kettle, where people can donate on the Salvation Army’s website.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa

Latest News

Linn County Emergency Management is taking steps to take over outdoor warning sirens from the...
Linn County Emergency Management looking into taking over some outdoor sirens from nuclear plant
Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims
Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims
Salvation Army seeing less volunteers and donations this holiday season
Salvation Army seeing less volunteers and donations
Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims
Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims