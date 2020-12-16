Salvation Army seeing less volunteers and donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign leaders says they’re low on donations and volunteers this holiday season.

In Cedar Rapids, the campaign funds more than half of the Salvation Army’s annual budget. With people shopping online more because of the pandemic, the kettles are seeing less foot traffic...and less change. Right now, Captain Shawn DeBarr says the fundraiser is behind by $60,000 compared to where it was last year. “Today, we have almost no bell ringers out at those red kettles. And when those kettles are empty, not stood by volunteers, it means there are no funds coming in for us to serve the more than 42,000 acts of service we performed last calendar year,” says DeBarr.

Because of COVID-19, the campaign is also relying on it’s virtual red kettle, where people can donate on the Salvation Army’s website.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.

