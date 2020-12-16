Advertisement

Rehabbed marquee returns to Englert Theater

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After years of planning, the Englert Theatre in Iowa City has a new marquee.

The marquee was originally installed in 1958. Staff at the Englert said the sign had a lot of wear and tear from over the years. Some of the bulbs had gone out and pieces of the neon broke off.

Katie Roche, the theatre’s development director, said the goal was to bring it back to the glory of when it was first installed, adding that the marquee is an important symbol for Iowa City.

“This is incredibly exciting. I think this is a real sign of hope in our community right now, you know. Everything’s kind of been in a standstill and there’s been a lot, a lot of hard times and to have one of the most iconic things in Iowa city come back during this time is a wonderful, wonderful gift to our community,” Roche said.

The official marquee lighting ceremony is happening on Friday, December 18, at 5:00 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the theatre’s Facebook page.

The Englert closed in March due to the pandemic and has been hosting all programming online.

