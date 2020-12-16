Advertisement

Person found dead in home near N. Iowa community of Dows

Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office logo.(Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By the Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWS, Iowa (AP) — A person was found dead in a home near the small northern Iowa community of Dows.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a 911 caller on Monday afternoon reported a male person had been shot at a home in rural Dows. Deputies responded and found a person who was dead.

An autopsy is planned at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. The identity of the person killed will be released after relatives are notified.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa

Latest News

Linn County Emergency Management is taking steps to take over outdoor warning sirens from the...
Linn County Emergency Management looking into taking over some outdoor sirens from nuclear plant
Salvation Army seeing less volunteers and donations this holiday season
Salvation Army seeing less volunteers and donations
Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims
Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims
Salvation Army seeing less volunteers and donations this holiday season
Salvation Army seeing less volunteers and donations
Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims
Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims