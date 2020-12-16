People at long term care facilities across Iowa excited to get the vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -For people at long term care facilities, the vaccine is giving them hope that they will be able to hug their loved ones and venture out again. Some are already thinking about life after the shot.

Judy Askew is one of them. She’s a resident at Anamosa Care Center. It’s been closed for months to visitors. Askew’s family lives far away, but her church friends used to come see her a lot

“It’s very lonely,” she said. Lonely and scary for Askew. She fears catching Covid. “I’ve already been in isolation because the girl that was with me tested positive,” she said. “I don’t want it.”

She would get the shot right now if she could. “I can’t wait,” she said. “I wish it was here.”

Anamosa Care Center is partnering with Walgreens for the shots. The shots aren’t mandatory but the goal is to get it to everyone who wants one by February. Right now, they are sending out consent forms and educating the residents, or their power of attorneys. Things won’t be back to normal right away.

“We’re not even going to know what the after effects of this vaccination of this until probably March,” said Casi Strube, administrator with Anamosa Care Center. “Before we can make a decision on re-opening.”

So Askew will have to wait a little bit longer, but she sees a light at the end of the tunnel.

“One other thing about getting the shot is I can get out of here and go to church,” she said. Askew has a lot to be thankful for.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.