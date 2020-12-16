Advertisement

Nonprofit opens long-term facility to help derecho victims

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It has been more than four months since the August 10th derecho pummeled Eastern Iowa, and many are still trying to figure out how to pay for repairs on smaller incomes while still creating some sort of holiday that’s hopeful.

“We’re going to have to skip a few bills this month,” said Kasie Jakel of Cedar Rapids. “I’m not a mom that wants to leave my kids without a Christmas.”

Jakel wants this year’s holiday to be a bright spot for her five children. This year has been tough for her. Her business involves throwing parties and selling products in people’s homes. Now, that’s all done virtually, and sales have dropped. Then, the derecho hit, and her home’s depreciation insurance isn’t making her whole.

“I just sit around and hope that a miracle happens,” she said. “It’s ten days until Christmas, and I’m reaching all my points.”

Her story is a familiar one at the Derecho Resource Center. That’s why the people who created the long-term way to help, by forming a nonprofit called “Together We Achieve”.

“We help about 1500 people a week,” said President Raymond Siddell.

Tuesday was its opening in a new location off of Wilson Avenue. Siddell said the pandemic and the natural disaster are leaving people in a dire situation.

“They are depleting 401(k)s and college savings accounts to try and clean up this damage,” said Siddell. “We don’t know what else might be going on in their lives that might be contributing to emotional or financial hardships.”

Siddell says the center helps with some necessities like food, shampoo, and diapers, but the kind of help people like Jakel need is more complex. She’s worried about her next water bill but still believes this holiday can bring magic.

“Santa is going to come,” she said. “A miracle is going to happen, it’s Christmas.

