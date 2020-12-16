Linn County Emergency Management looking into taking over some outdoor sirens from nuclear plant

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Emergency Management is making plans to take over outdoor warning sirens from the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo.

Two years ago, the nuclear plant announced a 2020 shutdown. It ended up closing earlier than expected due to damage from the derecho. On Tuesday, the Linn County Emergency Management commission unanimously agreed to pursue research on acquiring the sirens.

Linn County Emergency Management hasn’t gotten a formal offer for the sirens yet, but Steve O’Konek, the county’s emergency management coordinator, presented what operation and maintenance could look like. O’Konek said both Linn and Benton County EMA’s have been told NextEra Energy plans to transfer the Outdoor Warning Sirens to the two counties when they are no longer needed for warning of a nuclear event.

There are around 144 sirens in the system between the two counties, with 109 in Linn County alone. The siren committee in Linn County gave several recommendations for maintenance, including allowing the EMA to keep control over management and maintenance of all sirens, county-wide, but allowing cities to elect to maintain them themselves.

Another recommendation was moving some sirens to more populated areas of the county that may not be covered as well.

“So the plan moving forward at least as it stands right now is to maintain the system as is, we would maintain the standards, a monthly test, as usual, no change, a repair requirement between 15-30 days, multiple activation points. Linn, Benton County EMAs, and PSAPs,” O’Konek said.

O’Konek gave a rough-estimate annual cost of $175,000 to maintain the sirens, but it’s not yet decided where that money would come from.

Once given a formal offer for the sirens, Linn County EMA hopes to make a decision as soon as possible, and have a budget ready by July 2021.

