Iowa bar owners ask Gov. Reynolds for help amid pandemic mitigation measures

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Owners of a bar in Des Moines are one of many business owners asking the governor for help due to the state’s latest mitigation efforts.

Joe and Nikki Romare, owners of Whiskey River, said the burden of enforcing social distancing in the bar should fall on the customers, not them. They said if customers aren’t responsible for themselves, bar owners are the ones who get punished.

Whiskey River and several other bars in the state are dealing with fines from the alcoholic division. The owners say it makes it worse they have to stop serving customers at 10 p.m.

”Nobody with a 2 a.m. close time sets up their business model to actually close four hours earlier than they ever anticipated,” Nikki Romare said. “Our employees rely on those extra four hours of income, so it really takes away the points in the night where there’s some money to be made.”

The Romare’s said just having the 2 a.m. closing time back would be a big help.

They’ve signed a petition with other business owners in Iowa asking for the governor to reconsider her emergency proclamation.

