Advertisement

Inmates facing big virus risks not near top of vaccine lists

The guard tower stands near the Colorado Department of Corrections Denver Reception and...
The guard tower stands near the Colorado Department of Corrections Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in east Denver. Amber Johnson of Fayetteville, Ark., is fighting for vaccination against the coronavirus for her 63-year-old father, Ronald, who is an inmate in the prison. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Prisons nationwide have been hit hard by COVID-19 but most states don’t have inmates near the front of the line for initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Families of inmates are urging state officials to consider them alongside other people in group housing where outbreaks have been common.

Others bristle at the idea of those who break the law getting the vaccine before people with health risks and others vulnerable to the virus.

While Colorado changed course to prioritize others before prisoners, a handful of states still have inmates among the first to get the vaccine this winter.

At the same time, states with the biggest prison outbreaks often don’t have inmates on early vaccine distribution plans.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
1,338 more cases, 68 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday
Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks in Marion at the East Cedar Rapids Rotary Club on Tuesday, Oct. 6,...
Iowa Republican politicians acknowledge Electoral College results

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Shelly Girardin, left, is...
Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
Coronavirus outbreak forces fast food franchises to ask government for help
There is a round of applause at a Jackson Health System facility in Miami as doctors and nurses...
When, where the average American will get COVID-19 vaccine is uncertain
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill