Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases

(AP) - After a punishing fall that left hospitals struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases.

But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection’s accelerating spread on both coasts.

States including Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have seen a decrease in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19.

All, however, are still experiencing an alarming number of deaths and hospitalizations because of the earlier surge of cases.

