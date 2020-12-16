Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - After a punishing fall that left hospitals struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases.
But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection’s accelerating spread on both coasts.
States including Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have seen a decrease in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19.
All, however, are still experiencing an alarming number of deaths and hospitalizations because of the earlier surge of cases.
