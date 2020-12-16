Advertisement

Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Shelly Girardin, left, is...
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Shelly Girardin, left, is illuminated by the glow of a computer monitor as Dr. Shane Wilson examines COVID-19 patient Neva Azinger inside Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. After a punishing fall that left hospital struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection's accelerating spread on both coasts. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After a punishing fall that left hospitals struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases.

But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection’s accelerating spread on both coasts.

States including Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have seen a decrease in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19.

All, however, are still experiencing an alarming number of deaths and hospitalizations because of the earlier surge of cases.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
1,338 more cases, 68 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday
Sen. Chuck Grassley speaks in Marion at the East Cedar Rapids Rotary Club on Tuesday, Oct. 6,...
Iowa Republican politicians acknowledge Electoral College results

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000 on Wednesday, 14 more deaths reported
Covid-19 vaccine
Can Iowa business owners require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees?
Last week people filing for unemployment in Iowa increased from the previous week.
Des Moines extends limitations on public outdoor events
Alliant Energy customers potentially overcharged, will see bills adjusted in September
Alliant Energy donates $100,000 to feed 2,000 families
Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling fully restores alley collection