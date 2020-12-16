Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Wednesday announced adjustments to the disaster emergency proclamation that will go into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

The adjustments reduce the restrictions on business, but still require safe and responsible behavior.

Bars and restaurants may resume their normall operating hours, but patrons must still be seated when eating or drinking and are limited to eight people per group or household.

Patrons must maintain six feet of social distancing from other groups, and masks are required when individuals are not seated.

Spectators at high school, youth, or adult sporting, recreation or extracurricular events will be slightly expanded to include the member of a participant’s household. Gathering limitations will be lifted, but six feet of social distancing between individuals or groups must be maintained.

Reynolds encouraged Iowans to celebrate holidays responsibly, and if possible, to do so in smaller groups.

The mask requirements Reynolds implemented in mid-November remains in effect

This disaster emergency proclamation will remain in effect through January 8, 2021.

Hospitalizations decreased on Wednesday. The state’s data showed a total of 776 Iowans hospitalized with the virus. That number is down from the 798 Iowans reported to be hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday.

This comes as the first COVID-19 vaccinations arrived in Iowa this week and the first vaccinations have been administered to health care staff. The state said it plans to start reporting the number of Iowans who have been vaccinated on the state’s coronavirus website.

Reynolds said she plans to receive the vaccine, but will wait until after health care workers and long term care staff and residents have been vaccinated.

Kelly Garcia, the Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, said IDAC will be meeting next week to discuss prioritization for the next phase of vaccinations, likely to include critical infrastructure like schools, food supplies and corrections.

