Des Moines extends limitations on public outdoor events

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The city of Des Moines will limit outdoor gatherings on public property to 30 people during the holiday season to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Frank Cownie announced this week that the limits will be effective immediately. Events such as parades, festivals and rallies had been limited to 250 people since July.

The emergency proclamation also limits recreation centers to operating at 50% capacity.  

The mayor said in a news release this week that he hoped continued compliance with safety protocols, combined with the arrival of a vaccine, will allow the city to get back to normal routines soon.

