Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
1,338 more cases, 68 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday

Latest News

Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
File photo
Iowa City releases plan to restructure police towards community policing model
Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill