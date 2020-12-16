Cyclones, ranked #6, edge closer to college football playoff spot

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State University football program continued to climb the rankings from the college football playoff committee as they await the Big 12 Championship game.

The Cyclones are now ranked #6, moving up one spot during an idle week, ahead of the University of Florida. The top four teams in the committee’s rankings earn a spot in the playoff system that crowns a college football national champion.

Iowa State plays Oklahoma for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 19. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. and will be televised on KCRG-TV9.

