Cyclones, ranked #6, edge closer to college football playoff spot

Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw (2) reacts after making a catch for a first down during the...
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw (2) reacts after making a catch for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Ames, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State University football program continued to climb the rankings from the college football playoff committee as they await the Big 12 Championship game.

The Cyclones are now ranked #6, moving up one spot during an idle week, ahead of the University of Florida. The top four teams in the committee’s rankings earn a spot in the playoff system that crowns a college football national champion.

Iowa State plays Oklahoma for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 19. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. and will be televised on KCRG-TV9.

