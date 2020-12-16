COVID-19 cases in Iowa surpass 260,000 on Wednesday, 14 more deaths reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The number of Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19 surpassed 260,000 on Wednesday.

As of 10:30 a.m. the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,986 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 260,237 cases since the pandemic began.

An additional 14 more COVID-19-related deaths were also reported over the last 24 hours. The state’s data lists COVID-19 being the underlying cause of 3,078 of the deaths, and that COVID-19 was a contributing factor for 276 of the deaths.

The state reports 200,779 Iowans have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the data the state makes available, 5,745 COVID-19 tests were conducted, making the total 1,294,629 since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 34.6 percent.

There are currently a total of 776 Iowans hospitalized with the virus. That number is down from the 798 Iowans reported to be hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday.

The state reported 108 new hospital admissions over the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 152 are in the ICU and 85 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.