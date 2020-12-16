Advertisement

County party chair thinks internal audit was too kind to Iowa Democratic Party

By Ethan Stein
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An internal audit released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Saturday blamed mostly the national Democratic for the chaos and delayed results of the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Bret Niles, chairman of the Linn County Democratic Party, thinks the internal audit was too kind to the Iowa Democratic Party.

“That from a project management standpoint, I think they should have been more responsible in terms of setting stricter deadlines, for here’s when we need the app,” Niles said. “So that we can incorporate it in the training for people who are going to use it in the caucuses.”

The lack of training was one of the many problems the 29-page audit identified occurred from misconceptions and clashes between the state and national party.

Troy Price, who was then chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, resigned after the disastrous caucus process with technical glitches, dayslong delay in reporting results, inconsistencies in the numbers, and no clear winner.

After the caucus, the IDP hired a pair of Democratic lawyers: Nick Klinefeldt, who was a federal attorney appointed by President Barack Obama, and former Iowa Attorney General Bonnie Campbell. They were tasked with identifying and determining the cause of problems that occurred during the 2020 Iowa Caucuses, with the results of their investigation being released to the public on Saturday morning.

In a statement to KCRG-TV9, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith said the findings of the review should speak for themselves and no single actor is solely responsible for the disorganized caucus.

“It’s clear the state party, the DNC, and Shadow worked in partnership from the beginning of this process and no single actor is solely responsible for the circumstances that contributed to the reporting delays,” Smith said. “The most important thing for us to do now is to heed these lessons, listen to each other’s ideas, and work together to move forward.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
One dead, two injured in Sunday night crash in Iowa County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
State will return $21 million diverted to upgrade IT systems to coronavirus fund
University of Iowa Health Care said it has received its first shipment of about 1,000 doses of...
New COVID-19 hospital admissions decline as Iowa begins vaccinations of healthcare workers
The family of an inmate at an Iowa prison says they worry about their loved one's health after...
Family of inmate worries for their health at Iowa prison
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa

Latest News

Solon food drive competition.
Friendly competition fuels food drive in Solon
A car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark., in...
Tyson plant in Storm Lake sued over worker’s COVID-19 death
Workers help distribute food boxes to thousands of local families at an event put on by Hy-Vee...
Hy-Vee gives out 3,000 boxes of food in Cedar Rapids
Hy-Vee food box distribution.
Thousands of boxes of food given out to people in need