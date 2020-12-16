County party chair thinks internal audit was too kind to Iowa Democratic Party

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An internal audit released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Saturday blamed mostly the national Democratic for the chaos and delayed results of the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

Bret Niles, chairman of the Linn County Democratic Party, thinks the internal audit was too kind to the Iowa Democratic Party.

“That from a project management standpoint, I think they should have been more responsible in terms of setting stricter deadlines, for here’s when we need the app,” Niles said. “So that we can incorporate it in the training for people who are going to use it in the caucuses.”

The lack of training was one of the many problems the 29-page audit identified occurred from misconceptions and clashes between the state and national party.

Troy Price, who was then chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, resigned after the disastrous caucus process with technical glitches, dayslong delay in reporting results, inconsistencies in the numbers, and no clear winner.

After the caucus, the IDP hired a pair of Democratic lawyers: Nick Klinefeldt, who was a federal attorney appointed by President Barack Obama, and former Iowa Attorney General Bonnie Campbell. They were tasked with identifying and determining the cause of problems that occurred during the 2020 Iowa Caucuses, with the results of their investigation being released to the public on Saturday morning.

In a statement to KCRG-TV9, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith said the findings of the review should speak for themselves and no single actor is solely responsible for the disorganized caucus.

“It’s clear the state party, the DNC, and Shadow worked in partnership from the beginning of this process and no single actor is solely responsible for the circumstances that contributed to the reporting delays,” Smith said. “The most important thing for us to do now is to heed these lessons, listen to each other’s ideas, and work together to move forward.”

