Clouds move in overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds build in overnight tonight along a warm front. Temperatures fall into the low to mid-teens overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies continue tomorrow and highs will still be below average in the mid to upper 20s. Gusty winds from the south move in on Friday, which will allow temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 30s despite the cloud cover.

Another winter weather system this weekend brings small snow chances back to the forecast. Precipitation is expected overnight Friday into early Saturday and shouldn’t be too impactful. Keep checking back for the latest forecast updates! Just beyond, plan on highs to remain generally in the 30s for a few days then turn colder around Christmas Eve.

