Advertisement

Clouds move in overnight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds build in overnight tonight along a warm front. Temperatures fall into the low to mid-teens overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies continue tomorrow and highs will still be below average in the mid to upper 20s. Gusty winds from the south move in on Friday, which will allow temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 30s despite the cloud cover.

Another winter weather system this weekend brings small snow chances back to the forecast. Precipitation is expected overnight Friday into early Saturday and shouldn’t be too impactful. Keep checking back for the latest forecast updates! Just beyond, plan on highs to remain generally in the 30s for a few days then turn colder around Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to...
Iowa using $10M in virus aid to fund state police officers
University of Iowa Hawkeyes logo.
Michigan cancels Saturday night football game with Iowa
Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office logo.
Man killed in farming accident in Black Hawk County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on...
Gov. Reynolds makes adjustments to disaster emergency proclamation as hospitalizations decline
1,338 more cases, 68 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Tuesday

Latest News

Clouds build in overnight tonight along a warm front. Temperatures fall into the low to...
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Another quiet day, next precip chance is Friday night
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Looking forward to a brighter sky mid-week