Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling fully restores alley collection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Solid Waste and Recycling division announced on Wednesday it is fully returning to alley collection of garbage, recycling and yard waste carts for all customers who had alley collection before the derecho in August.

The city said its staff worked with utility providers to raise low-hanging cables and clear passages through alleyways for collection trucks.

